Why herbicides don't work on weeds

Was the temperature during application within the label recommendation? Not only could air temperature affect herbicide effectiveness; too high of temperatures can increase the risk of injury to the lawn or nearby ornamental plants.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Was soil moisture adequate for active weed growth and herbicide uptake? Weeds that are not actively growing will not take up as much herbicide.

Was the herbicide mixed with another type of herbicide? Some products can be mixed together and still work fine. With others, mixing can reduce the effectiveness of one or both of the herbicides.

Did the label recommend two or more applications? If so, was more than one made? Difficult to control weeds often require more than one application.

For postemergence herbicides, those applied to weeds while they are growing, did rain or irrigation wash the herbicide off within a few hours of application?

Did the label recommend the use of an adjuvant or surfactant and if so, was one used? These are sometimes called spreader stickers and they help herbicides adhere to leaves.