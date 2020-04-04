Why well-drained soils?

We can leave automatic irrigation systems turned off and only turn them on when soil is beginning to dry. We can check soils before irrigating to be sure water is needed. Overwatering is a common issue in residential landscapes dealing with urban soil issues.

A key practice for improving soil drainage is incorporating organic matter like compost or well-rotted manure. Organic matter improves soil structure by increasing soil aggregation which allows for more and varied pore sizes.

Soil aggregates are groups of mineral particles that bind together. Aggregate stability is the ability of soil aggregates to avoid disruption, such as by water. Soils with high organic matter content have greater aggregate stability.

If you have some extra time to read and want to dig deeper, search the internet for soil aggregate stability plus ext for science-based articles from Universities. It’s more interesting reading than you might think.

When incorporating organic matter, the general rule of thumb for compost is to spread a 2 to 3-inch layer over soil and till it in about six inches deep. Avoid over-tilling, especially with a rototiller. Using a rototiller too much or too often breaks down soil aggregates.