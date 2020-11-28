Winners, losers and those we can save

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in Columbus, Nebraska, we are excited to announce the launch of our Local Business Stimulus program.

This program offers matching marketing credits to our local businesses to help them navigate the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. It comes on the heels of our highly successful Local Marketing Grant program, in which we provided over $20,000 in advertising support to our local business partners.

Put simply, things have changed. Our local businesses have lived this change over the past few months. Their customers are now looking to do business with them in new ways, asking for new services and looking for new ways to connect.

That’s why we stand ready to build on our commitment to help our local businesses succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. With our large local audiences and world-class digital services like text marketing, website design and managed email and search campaigns, we can put together the right combination to help our local businesses not only tackle change but thrive in it.