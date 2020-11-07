Winter programs at your library

The beginning of November always reminds me that winter is right around the corner. The Teen Space will still have plenty of activities to participate in. One of our most popular programs has been Anime Club. Anime Club lets teens get together and watch some of their favorite anime shows. Anime is a style of Japanese film and television animation. For your teens who like Pokémon and Dragon Ball, they would fit right in! Anime Club will be held on Nov. 5 and 19 at 6 p.m. in Room 202. In December, Anime Club will meet on Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. in Room 202. This will be the last meeting of the year. I will provide supper for the teens and we will be watching an Anime movie.

Along with teen programs, we also provide makerspace open hours throughout the year. Columbus Public Library has a makerspace with amazing equipment for patrons to use. A makerspace is a place that fosters creativity, invention, and learning. There is a wide variety of technology that patrons can come and explore.

Rooms 222 and 223 in the east wing of the second floor are now home to the library’s flatbed scanner. The Epson Expression 11000 XL has an 11”x17” scan base and can be used for digitizing documents, photographs, slides, and film negatives.