Winter programs at your library

The beginning of November always reminds me that winter is right around the corner. The Teen Space will still have plenty of activities to participate in. One of our most popular programs has been Anime Club. Anime Club lets teens get together and watch some of their favorite anime shows. Anime is a style of Japanese film and television animation. For your teens who like Pokémon and Dragon Ball, they would fit right in! Anime Club will be held on Nov. 5 and 19 at 6 p.m. in Room 202. In December, Anime Club will meet on Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. in Room 202. This will be the last meeting of the year. I will provide supper for the teens and we will be watching an Anime movie.
Along with teen programs, we also provide makerspace open hours throughout the year. Columbus Public Library has a makerspace with amazing equipment for patrons to use. A makerspace is a place that fosters creativity, invention, and learning. There is a wide variety of technology that patrons can come and explore.
Rooms 222 and 223 in the east wing of the second floor are now home to the library’s flatbed scanner. The Epson Expression 11000 XL has an 11”x17” scan base and can be used for digitizing documents, photographs, slides, and film negatives.
The scanner is connected to the library’s 27-inch iMac. This screen is large enough for a few people to gather and see the screen to make collaboration easier. Garage Band is a popular application for the iMac and can be used to learn to play the keyboard or guitar, create music, or even record podcasts using our Blue Yeti microphone.
The makerspace also offers a laser cutter and engraver for patrons to use. Our Trotec Rayjet 50 is ready for you to come in and get started engraving and cutting wood and acrylic projects. Tutorial software and Corel Draw Graphics Suite 2017 are made available to patrons who would like to use the laser. Please note, some additional training may be required, and library staff must approve materials intended for use with the laser.
Our Ultimaker 3 extended 3D printer is a new addition to the makerspace. Our FlashForge Creator Pro has already been used for various projects, which include a chess set and wedding decorations. Patrons have the ability to import models from www.thingiverse.com, and then upload these into Cura Ultimaker Edition for printing. If you would like to make your own designs, check out www.tinkercad.com.
Throughout the remainder of this year and into next year, young adult patrons should check out the marker boards in and near the teen space. Library events and community happenings that will be of interest to them are posted in those locations. Watch the Teen Space, Facebook, and our website calendar at http://columbusne.us/library for upcoming young adult events and makerspace open hours.
If you have any questions, please contact Jessica at (402)562-4203 or email Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.