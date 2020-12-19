YA Books at your library

The Teen Space houses a wide variety of books within its walls. There are many different genres, from romance to science fiction. The space also has manga and graphic novels, as well as a great assortment of anime shows. The materials in our nonfiction area also cover a wide range of topics. There are two specific books that I would like to give some more insight to.
The Twelve Days of Dash & Lily by Rachel Cohn & David Levithan
Dash and Lily have had a tough year since they first fell in love among the shelves of their favorite bookstore. Lily’s beloved grandfather suffered a heart attack, and his difficult road to recovery has taken a major toll on her typically sunny disposition. With only twelve days left until Christmas—Lily’s favorite time of the year—Dash, Lily’s brother Langston, and their closest friends must take Manhattan by storm to help Lily recapture the unique holiday magic of a glittering, snow-covered New York City in December. This is the perfect holiday romance!
10 Blind Dates by Ashley Elston
Sophie wants one thing for Christmas-a little freedom from her overprotective parents. So when they decide to spend Christmas in South Louisiana with her very pregnant older sister, Sophie is looking forward to some much needed private (read: make-out) time with her long-term boyfriend, Griffin. Except it turns out that Griffin wants a little freedom from their relationship. Cue devastation.
Heartbroken, Sophie flees to her grandparents' house, where the rest of her boisterous extended family is gathered for the holiday. That's when her nonna devises a (not so) brilliant plan: Over the next ten days, Sophie will be set up on ten different blind dates by different family members. Like her sweet cousin Sara, who sets her up with a hot guy at an exclusive underground party. Or her crazy aunt Patrice, who signs Sophie up for a lead role in a living nativity. With a boy who barely reaches her shoulder. And a screaming baby.
When Griffin turns up unexpectedly and begs for a second chance, Sophie feels more confused than ever. Because maybe, just maybe, she's started to have feelings for someone else . . . Someone who is definitely not available. This is going to be the worst Christmas break ever... or is it?
Both of these books can be found in the Teen Space. These books can really get you into the holiday spirit, so make sure to come and check them out. The library has great staff who can also recommend books based off of your preferences.
Each week I am also giving a Teen Book Talk on the Columbus Public Library’s YouTube. Make sure to check out our Facebook page to find the link to each week’s talk.
If you have any questions, please contact Jessica at (402)562-4203 or email Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us. I look forward to working with all of the teens and tweens in the upcoming school year!
