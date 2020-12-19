YA Books at your library

Heartbroken, Sophie flees to her grandparents' house, where the rest of her boisterous extended family is gathered for the holiday. That's when her nonna devises a (not so) brilliant plan: Over the next ten days, Sophie will be set up on ten different blind dates by different family members. Like her sweet cousin Sara, who sets her up with a hot guy at an exclusive underground party. Or her crazy aunt Patrice, who signs Sophie up for a lead role in a living nativity. With a boy who barely reaches her shoulder. And a screaming baby.

When Griffin turns up unexpectedly and begs for a second chance, Sophie feels more confused than ever. Because maybe, just maybe, she's started to have feelings for someone else . . . Someone who is definitely not available. This is going to be the worst Christmas break ever... or is it?

Both of these books can be found in the Teen Space. These books can really get you into the holiday spirit, so make sure to come and check them out. The library has great staff who can also recommend books based off of your preferences.

Each week I am also giving a Teen Book Talk on the Columbus Public Library’s YouTube. Make sure to check out our Facebook page to find the link to each week’s talk.

If you have any questions, please contact Jessica at (402)562-4203 or email Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us. I look forward to working with all of the teens and tweens in the upcoming school year!

