YA books at your library

With this year coming to a close and a new year beginning, now is the perfect time to set a goal for how many books you want to read in 2022. Some may want to read five books while others set their goal at 50. No matter your goal, there are some perfect Young Adult books at the library just waiting to be read.

Gilded by Marissa Meyer

If you are like me and want to start the year off with a fantasy, Gilded by Marissa Meyer may be the book for you! Long ago cursed by the god of lies, a poor miller's daughter has developed a talent for spinning stories that are fantastical and spellbinding and entirely untrue. Or so everyone believes.

When one of Serilda's outlandish tales draws the attention of the sinister Erlking and his undead hunters, she finds herself swept away into a grim world where ghouls and phantoms prowl the earth and hollow-eyed ravens track her every move. The king orders Serilda to complete the impossible task of spinning straw into gold, or be killed for telling falsehoods. In her desperation, Serilda unwittingly summons a mysterious boy to her aid. He agrees to help her… for a price. Love isn't meant to be part of the bargain.

Soon Serilda realizes that there is more than one secret hidden in the castle walls, including an ancient curse that must be broken if she hopes to end the tyranny of the king and his wild hunt forever. Marissa Meyer weaves a haunting retelling of Rumpelstiltskin that will set your New Year off right.

Enola Holmes: The Case of the Missing Marquess by Nancy Springer

Or, perhaps solving a mystery is more your style. Enola Holmes: The Case of the Missing Marquess by Nancy Springer will be the perfect fit for your tastes. When Enola Holmes, the much younger sister of detective Sherlock Holmes, discovers her mother has disappeared—on her 14th birthday nonetheless—she knows she alone can find her. Disguising herself as a grieving widow, Enola sets out to the heart of London to uncover her mother’s whereabouts—but not even the last name Holmes can prepare her for what awaits. Suddenly involved in the kidnapping of the young Marquess of Basilwether, Enola must escape murderous villains, free the spoiled Marquess, and perhaps hardest of all, elude her shrewd older brother—all while collecting clues to her mother’s disappearance!

Both of these books can be found in the Teen Space and in electronic format on Libby/Overdrive. These books can really get your New Year started off right, so make sure to come and check them out. The library has great staff who can recommend books based off your preferences as well.

Each week I am giving a Teen Book Talk on the Columbus Public Library’s YouTube channel. Make sure to check out our Facebook page to find the link to each week’s talk.

If you have any questions, please contact Jessica at (402) 562-4203 or email me at Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us. I look forward to working with all of the teens and tweens this year!

