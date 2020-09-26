YA Books at your library

The Teen Space houses a wide variety of books within its walls. There are many different genres, from romance to science fiction. The space also has manga and graphic novels, as well as a great assortment of anime shows. The materials in our nonfiction area also cover a wide range of topics. There are two specific books that I would like to give some more insight to.
Blood Countess by Lana Popović
In 17th century Hungary, Anna Darvulia has just begun working as a scullery maid for the young and glamorous Countess Elizabeth Báthory. When Elizabeth takes a liking to Anna, she’s vaulted to the dream role of chambermaid, a far cry from the filthy servants’ quarters below. She receives wages generous enough to provide for her family, and the Countess begins to groom Anna as her friend and confidante. It’s not long before Anna falls completely under the Countess’s spell—and the Countess takes full advantage. Isolated from her former friends, family, and fiancé, Anna realizes she’s not a friend but a prisoner of the increasingly cruel Elizabeth. Then come the murders, and Anna knows it’s only a matter of time before the Blood Countess turns on her, too. This book would be the perfect start to October!
Pumpkinheads by Rainbow Rowell
Deja and Josiah are seasonal best friends. Every autumn, all through high school, they’ve worked together at the best pumpkin patch in the whole wide world. (Not many people know that the best pumpkin patch in the whole wide world is in Omaha, Nebraska, but it definitely is!) They say good-bye every Halloween, and they’re reunited every September 1.
But this Halloween is different—Josiah and Deja are finally seniors, and this is their last season at the pumpkin patch. Their last shift together. Their last good-bye. Josiah’s ready to spend the whole night feeling melancholy about it. Deja isn’t ready to let him. She’s got a plan: What if—instead of moping and the usual slinging of lima beans down at the Succotash Hut—they went out with a bang? They could see all the sights! Taste all the snacks! And Josiah could finally talk to that cute girl he’s been mooning over for three years . . . What if their last shift was an adventure? Rainbow Rowell creates another graphic novel masterpiece that will get you ready for the Halloween season.
Both of these books can be found in the Teen Space. These books can really get you into the fall mood, so make sure to come and check them out. The library has great staff who can also recommend books based off of your preferences.
In November, City of Columbus voters will have the opportunity to approve the issuance of bonds for a building that would unify our Public Library and City Hall in downtown Columbus. No additional taxes would be needed to fund the development, construction, or furnishing of this building. These bonds would be paid using an existing half percent (½ %) sales tax that was approved by voters in 2016 for the exclusive purpose of constructing new fire, police, and library/cultural buildings.
The ballot question asks Columbus residents to give the City of Columbus permission to issue bonds to pay for the library/cultural portions of this proposed facility, including a community room with an art gallery and shell spaces for a children’s museum and coffee shop.
If approved by voters, site and floor plans would be finalized and building materials selected. Meanwhile the library would continue to serve the community from a temporary location for an estimated two years while the current building is removed and new construction is completed.
Visit https://buildingtogethercolumbus.org to learn more.
If you have any questions, please contact me at 402-562-4203 or email Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us. I look forward to working with all of the teens and tweens in the upcoming school year!
