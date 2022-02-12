While most people think of February as the month of love, I think about the Lunar New Year. My husband’s aunt is from Taiwan and started sharing what her family does each February. It has been so amazing to learn about a new culture and the roots that Creighton’s aunt still celebrates to this day.

We've got our eye on the Tiger this Lunar New Year, the first since 2010. The tiger is commonly associated with traits such as bravery, courage, and strength. The year of the Tiger signals good fortune for those born in the “Tiger” years of 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 and 2022. It also influences the fortunes of the other 11 animal signs, depending on their relationship with the Tiger.

2022 is the Year of the Water Tiger. Those born this year are said to have great interpersonal relationships, and be very family oriented. People born in the Year of the Tiger are born leaders, who walk and talk assertively and inspire respect. They are courageous and energetic, love a challenge or competition, and are prepared to take risks. They are hungry for excitement and crave attention. They can also be rebellious, short-tempered, and outspoken, preferring to give orders rather than take them, which often leads to conflict. Tiger people may appear calm, but there is often a hidden aggressiveness. They can also be sensitive, humorous, and capable of great generosity and love. There is never a dull moment with a Tiger.

Now to connect this amazing year to some amazing books that celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Forest of a Thousand Lanterns by Julie C. Dao

Eighteen-year-old Xifeng is beautiful. The stars say she is destined for greatness, that she is meant to be Empress of Feng Lu. But only if she embraces the darkness within her. Growing up as a peasant in a forgotten village on the edge of the map, Xifeng longs to fulfill the destiny promised to her by her cruel aunt, the witch Guma, who has read the cards and seen glimmers of Xifeng's majestic future. But is the price of the throne too high?

Because in order to achieve greatness, she must spurn the young man who loves her and exploit the callous magic that runs through her veins—sorcery fueled by eating the hearts of the recently killed. For the god who has sent her on this journey will not be satisfied until his power is absolute.

The Astonishing Color of After by Emily X.R. Pan

Leigh Chen Sanders is absolutely certain about one thing: When her mother died by suicide, she turned into a bird.

Leigh, who is half Asian and half white, travels to Taiwan to meet her maternal grandparents for the first time. There, she is determined to find her mother, the bird. In her search, she winds up chasing after ghosts, uncovering family secrets, and forging a new relationship with her grandparents. And as she grieves, she must try to reconcile the fact that on the same day she kissed her best friend and longtime secret crush, Axel, her mother was taking her own life.

Alternating between real and magic, past and present, friendship and romance, hope and despair, "The Astonishing Color of After" is a novel about finding oneself through family history, art, grief, and love.

