Young adult books at your library

The Teen Space houses a wide variety of books within its walls. There are many different genres, from romance to science fiction. The space also has manga and graphic novels, as well as a great assortment of anime shows. The materials in our nonfiction area also cover a wide range of topics. There are two specific books that I would like to give some more insight to.
"The Diviners" by Libba Bray
SOMETHING DARK AND EVIL HAS AWAKENED…
Evie O’Neill has been exiled from her boring old hometown and shipped off to the bustling streets of New York City—and she is ecstatic. It’s 1926, and New York is filled with speakeasies, Ziegfeld girls, and rakish pickpockets. The only catch is that she has to live with her uncle Will and his unhealthy obsession with the occult. Evie worries her uncle will discover her darkest secret: a supernatural power that has only brought her trouble so far. But when the police find a murdered girl branded with a cryptic symbol and Will is called to the scene, Evie realizes her gift could help catch a serial killer. As Evie jumps headlong into a dance with a murderer, other stories unfold in the city that never sleeps. A young man named Memphis is caught between two worlds. A chorus girl named Theta is running from her past. A student named Jericho is hiding a shocking secret. And unknown to all, something dark and evil has awakened…
Libba Bray takes you on a mysterious journey that will leave you wanting more. Luckily we have all 4 books in this amazing series in the Teen Space.
"Catwoman: Soulstealer" (The Graphic Novel) by Sarah J. Maas, Louise Simonson & Samantha Dodge
It's been two years since Selina Kyle last set eyes on Gotham City...and now that Batman is gone...Selina is back! Or at least, Holly Vanderhees is. As Gotham's newest socialite, she'll put her old talent for picking pockets to new use while rubbing shoulders with the city's finest citizens. But her past is catching up to her, and she is running out of time...
Luke Fox has been looking for just the right opportunity to show Batman he can protect the city from Gotham's worst as Batwing. When several high-profile fundraisers are disturbed, Luke's clandestine activities clash with his parents' expectations. As a scion of one of Gotham's finest families, he's expected to attend these events with pride. As Batwing, he's trying to stop a new team of villains from ruining his mother's plans. Now he feels permanently one step behind...
Will Selina have what it takes to outsmart Batwing before it's too late? Or will she be the final victim of her greatest heist yet? This is the perfect book to kick off Page Paladins!
Page Paladins
Calling all aspiring superheroes! Enrollment is now open for the Page Paladins Superhero Academy. Sign up now for a chance to get cool gear and other amazing prizes! Design your own superhero persona, archrival, and even create your own superhero squad! All available through Beanstack! Follow the link to get started: https://columbusne.beanstack.org/reader365. Come check it out!
Both of these books, and information about Page Paladins, can be found in the Teen Space. These books can really get you into the fall mood, so make sure to come and check them out. The library has great staff who can also recommend books based off of your preferences.
If you have any questions, please contact Jessica at (402)562-4203 or email Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us. I look forward to working with all of the teens and tweens in the upcoming school year!