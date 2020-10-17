Your baby's first year: A guide for routine medical care

Congratulations on your new bundle of joy! Like many first-time parents, you may be wishing your baby came home from the hospital with an instruction manual. And while there's no definitive guide to parenting, rest assured (when you can!) that much of baby's well-child care during the first year follows a somewhat standardized schedule. Here's what to expect:

Baby's first checkup

Your baby's first doctor's visit will likely take place just after coming home from the hospital, between 3 and 5 days of age. The doctor will check your baby for jaundice, a condition in which a buildup of a chemical called bilirubin causes a baby's skin to turn yellow. If your baby seems to be in good health, you'll begin a schedule of regular checkups over the coming months.

Checkup: 2-4 weeks

The doctor will check your baby's weight, length and head circumference; perform a physical exam and assess development; answer questions about feeding, vitamins and nutrition; and give advice about what to expect in the next few months.

Checkups: Months 2 to 9 Months