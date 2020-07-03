Your story continues at CPL

This year has been unprecedented to say the least. Life as we knew it was flipped upside down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, the tide is slowly beginning to turn. People’s sense of normalcy is returning and community facilities are beginning to reopen to the public, including the Columbus Public Library (CPL). With the library recently allowing public foot traffic again, we continue to promote the excitement of this year’s summer reading program entitled “Imagine Your Story!”
Families can still register for CPL’s FREE online summer festivities, which are packed with three more weeks of engaging activities and fun. Individuals wanting to sign their children up for the program need only visit the library’s website (cplconnect.us) or Facebook page, click on the Beanstack link, and follow the prompts.
This summer’s activities are provided through the online platform “Page Turner Adventures,” which participants will access using their library Beanstack account. Mondays are “Show Days”. Families will be entertained with a wide range of theatric presentations. Tuesdays are “Project Days." Participants will take part in games, crafts, science experiments, and more using supplies found around the house. Wednesdays are “Author and Illustrator Days”. Readers will become better acquainted with popular picture and chapter book writers like Chris Grabenstein, Lori Haskins Houran, and Donna Gephart. Thursdays are “Tween Days." Upper elementary participants will have fun with activities and crafts especially designed for them. Fridays are “Special Guest Days”. Families will be able to access online presentations by Ringling Clowns, world-renowned magicians, ventriloquists, and puppeteers. CPL participants will also enjoy a special presentation conducted by the Crane River Theater Group on Tuesday, July 14th.
It is not too late for eager readers to win prizes during this year’s summer fun. Individuals who just completed the 3rd-5th grades are asked to read 20 minutes a day, roughly two hours a week. Young readers are encouraged to read or have a grown-up read to them for 10 minutes a day, roughly one hour a week. Reading times are tracked on the participant’s Beanstack account. Once they meet their weekly goal, nifty badges are awarded through their Beanstack account. Participants will then present their badges, on either a device or printouts from home, to library staff and collect their prizes. Prizes include jungle animal bags, guitar pencils, and super soaker water shooters.
To conclude this year’s reading program, a cookie and juice social is tentatively scheduled for Friday, July 24th. Participants can obtain the last of their reading incentives and enjoy a tasty treat!
If you are looking for a way to bring back routine to the members of your family, start by registering them for the Columbus Public Library’s summer reading program. The “Imagine Your Story” events are packed with fun for everyone. If you would like more information about the 2020 summer events, please contact the library at 402-564-7116.
Brad Hruska is the children's librarian at Columbus Public Library.
