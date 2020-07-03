Your story continues at CPL

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This year has been unprecedented to say the least. Life as we knew it was flipped upside down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, the tide is slowly beginning to turn. People’s sense of normalcy is returning and community facilities are beginning to reopen to the public, including the Columbus Public Library (CPL). With the library recently allowing public foot traffic again, we continue to promote the excitement of this year’s summer reading program entitled “Imagine Your Story!”

Families can still register for CPL’s FREE online summer festivities, which are packed with three more weeks of engaging activities and fun. Individuals wanting to sign their children up for the program need only visit the library’s website (cplconnect.us) or Facebook page, click on the Beanstack link, and follow the prompts.