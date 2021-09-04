 Skip to main content
Malcolm joins Sterk Financial
Mary Sterk, CFP, owner of Sterk Financial Services, Dakota Dunes, SD, is pleased to announce the addition of Allison Malcolm - CFP®, CRPC® to the Sterk Financial team.

Malcolm joins Sterk Financial Services as the Managing Director of Advisor Development. She brings with her 15+ years of experience in the financial services industry, ranging from insurance, banking, brokerage firms and advisory firms. She is a Board Member for the Nebraska Council on Economic Education, a Partner for the Nebraska Finance Education Network, and is currently pursuing her Master of Science in Personal Financial Planning.

“Our advisors have a direct impact on the financial lives of our clients. We are delighted to add Allison to our team to help our advisors learn, grow, and sharpen their financial acumen that can bring benefit to those we serve.” – Mary Sterk.

Allison will be working out of the Sterk Financial Dakota Dunes headquarters.

Mary Sterk offers Securities and Investment Advisory Services offered through Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., PO Box 64284, St. Paul, MN 55164, 800-800-2638, Member FINRA, SIPC and Registered Investment Advisor. Sterk Financial Services and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc. are not affiliated entities.

