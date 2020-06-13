Meyer and Johnson join Columbus Bank and Trust Company

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Jo Meyer is a lifelong resident of Columbus, Nebraska. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1981. In 1989 Mary Jo started her 31 year banking career at First National Bank. She started as a Teller and after 3 months moved to the Loan Operation area where she worked as a Loan Administrative Assistant for 10 years. In 2010 she was promoted to Loan Operations Manager where she worked until her retirement from the bank in March of 2020. Mary Jo has joined the Team at Columbus Bank and Trust Company as an Assistant Vice President. Mary Jo has been married for 36 years to Kevin (Whitey) Meyer, they have 2 children, Kyle 33 and Taryn 28 whom both live in Denver Colorado.

Joshua Johnson recently joined Columbus Bank and Trust Company. He will serve as the VP/Chief Retail Officer for the two local branch locations. He will work towards growing the footprint of Columbus Bank while serving current customer needs.

In his previous role, Johnson spent 8 years with First National Bank Omaha, where he started as a teller and worked his way up to the branch manager position. Johnson led a team of 16 employees where he strived to grow the branch footprint of the two Branches he managed focusing on Quality Customer Service to provide the Financial Solutions that they need and the service that they deserved. .