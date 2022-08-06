Muth Electric is excited to introduce their new Columbus Division Manager, Denzel Hodges. Hodges brings several years of electrical experience to the division and has worked for Muth Electric since 2019. Prior to stepping into the electrical field, Denzel served in the US Army. Please contact Denzel Hodges with Muth Electric for professional answers to all your electrical needs! 402-942-9003
Muth Electric Hires New Division Manager
