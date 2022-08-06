 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muth Electric Hires New Division Manager

Denzel Hodges

Denzel Hodges 

Muth Electric is excited to introduce their new Columbus Division Manager, Denzel Hodges. Hodges brings several years of electrical experience to the division and has worked for Muth Electric since 2019. Prior to stepping into the electrical field, Denzel served in the US Army. Please contact Denzel Hodges with Muth Electric for professional answers to all your electrical needs! 402-942-9003

