Novicki Retires from Loup Power District

Tim Novicki of Columbus has retired from Loup Power District after 33 years of service.

Novicki joined Loup in 1989 as an Apprentice Line Technician in Columbus and was promoted to Line Technician in 1990. He was promoted to Journey Line Technician at the Columbus Service Center in 1994 and remained in that position until his retirement.

Novicki was a member of the crew responsible for the construction, operation, and maintenance of electric transmission and distribution systems and substations in the Columbus Division.

He is a graduate of Columbus Scotus High School and earned an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Utility Line from Northeast Community College in Norfolk.

Novicki and his wife, Connie, reside in Columbus.