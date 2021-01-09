Oberhauser retires from Loup Power District

Dale Oberhauser of Genoa has retired from Loup Power District after 37 years of service.

Oberhauser joined Loup in 1983 as a Maintenance Man at the Genoa Headworks. He was promoted to Assistant Dredge Operator in 1985 and Equipment Operator in 1986. He was promoted to Headworks Operator in 1997.

As Heavy Equipment Operator, Oberhauser’s duties consisted primarily of operation and maintenance of the heavy equipment at Loup’s Genoa Headworks. His other duties included building discharge pipeline for the dredge, constructing and maintaining dikes in the Headworks discharge area, and other hydro-related tasks.

A native of Lindsay, Oberhauser is a graduate of Lindsay Holy Family High School.

Oberhauser and his wife, Roxane, are the parents of three children: Jill, Sue, and Todd.

