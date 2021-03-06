Owens achieves Top of the Table MDRT qualification

Tyson Owens of Owens Wealth Advisors in Columbus, NE has qualified for Top of the Table, a coveted milestone achievement for membership in the MDRT. Tyson’s membership equips him with tools and resources to better serve his local community.

Top of the Table is an internationally recognized mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial services industry. This places Owens among the top professionals in the intensely competitive global life insurance and financial services industries.

Owens is also a member of NAFIC, The Financial Services Institute and Forum 400.

“Top of the Table is comprised of the best and brightest professionals our industry has to offer,” said Regina Bedoya, CLU, ChFC, MDRT President. “MDRT hopes to continue to foster a culture of excellence and encourage members to grow both personally and professionally.”

Since 1927, MDRT has been committed to providing its members with a unique mix of networking and resources to help them gain new and unique insights to better serve clients’ individual needs. Working with an MDRT member connects clients not only to a highly credible and leading financial advisor but also to an unmatched global network spanning 69 nations and territories around the world.