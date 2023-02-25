Peetz Koerwitz & Lafleur PC LLO, is pleased to announce that Michael Lafleur has been elected as Director and Shareholder and Allyson Rafferty has joined the firm as Associate Attorney.

Michael Lafleur received his J.D., with distinction, from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2016 and B.S., summa cum laude, from Wayne State College in 2013. Mike is a native of Madison, Nebraska, and practices in the areas of probate and trust administration, estate and trust planning, business formation and succession planning, and real estate. Mike is a recent graduate of the ACTEC Heart of America Fellows Institute. The purpose of the Institute is to foster excellence among future leaders of the trust and estates profession. A primary part of Mike’s practice is assisting farmers, ranchers, and small business owners with succession planning for family farms and businesses. Prior to practicing at Peetz Koerwitz & Lafleur, Mike practiced law in western Nebraska and continues to serve clients from that area.

Allyson Rafferty received her J.D., with distinction, from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2013 and B.S., cum laude, from Creighton University in 2008. She served as a Judge Advocate in the U.S. Army JAG Corps and currently serves at the rank of Major in the U.S. Army Reserve JAG Corps. Before law school, Allyson worked for the Honorable Chuck Hagel and the Honorable Mike Johanns in the U.S. Senate. Allyson’s practice will focus on estate planning and business and wealth succession planning while also supporting the firm’s estate and trust litigation and commercial litigation practice.

Established in 2014, Peetz Koerwitz & Lafleur offers counsel and legal services across several practice areas including estate planning, corporate and business law, construction law, community banking, commercial litigation, personal injury and mediation. The firm has offices in Lincoln and Newman Grove.