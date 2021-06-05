Polk County RPPD partners with Atlas

Polk County Rural Public Power District is partnering with Atlas Community Studios in hopes of improving economic development in six of its communities.
Atlas Community Studios is a team specializing in strategic planning and place-based economic development will lead the communities of Polk, Shelby, Osceola, Silver Creek, Clarks and Stromsburg through a people-centered process focused on economic development and quality of life.
The Power District, recognizing an opportunity for rural Nebraska to thrive through the retention and possible relocation of a shuffling population, aims to help each community define a vision for a vibrant and sustainable future, identify catalytic opportunities and inform a regional plan for accomplishing collective goals.
Through this process, residents of the six communities will work with Atlas to highlight opportunities for individual growth and stability within a broader regional strategy. By working together, using individual strengths to respond to local and regional challenges, these communities have greater potential for long-term viability.
Following recent community visits, conversations with folks in the area and extensive community research, the areas of focus for building a cohesive regional strategy are housing, downtown revitalization and business and industry development.
“Polk County RPPD is excited about the opportunities that are available in our communities,” Polk County RPPD General Manager Phil Burke said. “We believe that our small towns are great places to live and to grow our families and businesses. We believe that by pooling our resources we can grow our towns and create opportunities for others to come grow with us.”
In May, the Atlas team visited each of the six communities and met with community members to identify unique local assets and understand how they could be leveraged, provide insight on local challenges and give feedback into the types of projects and amenities desired in town.
These initial visits offered valuable insight to the six communities and now the Atlas team is hoping to hear from all area residents. A public survey is available online and takes about 10 minutes to complete. All are encouraged to participate in the survey, including young adults.
The survey is live and will be available until July 1. More information and the survey can be found at https://atlascostudios.com/nebraska.
“The public survey is a critical component of this process to ensure a wide variety of voices are being heard as we work to identify unique local assets, challenges and opportunities for growth,” Burke said.
The final deliverable will be a targeted high-level recommendation for regional growth supported by short and mid-term opportunities for each of the six communities to build toward the realization of a broader regional vision.