Polk County RPPD partners with Atlas

“Polk County RPPD is excited about the opportunities that are available in our communities,” Polk County RPPD General Manager Phil Burke said. “We believe that our small towns are great places to live and to grow our families and businesses. We believe that by pooling our resources we can grow our towns and create opportunities for others to come grow with us.”

In May, the Atlas team visited each of the six communities and met with community members to identify unique local assets and understand how they could be leveraged, provide insight on local challenges and give feedback into the types of projects and amenities desired in town.

These initial visits offered valuable insight to the six communities and now the Atlas team is hoping to hear from all area residents. A public survey is available online and takes about 10 minutes to complete. All are encouraged to participate in the survey, including young adults.

The survey is live and will be available until July 1. More information and the survey can be found at https://atlascostudios.com/nebraska.

“The public survey is a critical component of this process to ensure a wide variety of voices are being heard as we work to identify unique local assets, challenges and opportunities for growth,” Burke said.