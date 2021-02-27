Samuel Hogeland Commemorates 25 Years with Ameriprise Financial

Samuel Hogeland, CRPC®, CRPS®, RICP® a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., recently celebrated 25 years with Ameriprise Financial. Hogeland has served residents of the Columbus area since 1996.

“I would like to thank all my clients over the years for putting your trust in me and my team,” said Hogeland. “I can’t believe how times flies. I have truly enjoyed helping my clients check off the fun things on their bucket lists, as well as helping them through the tough times. I am excited to continue working with you for many years to come!”

As a financial advisor, Hogeland provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients. For more information, please contact 402-562-5919. His office is located at 2815 13th St., Columbus, NE 68601.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors and outstanding asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com or https://www.ameripriseadvisors.com/samuel.j.hogeland.

