Schumacher, Smejkal & Elm, P.C. announces the hiring of Amber Schaad

Amber graduated from Columbus High School in 2018, Northeast Community College in 2020, and then the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this past May 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She will be working as a staff accountant in the audit and tax areas. She has been a summer intern with the firm since 2019. Amber is engaged to be married to Marshall Lutjens of Columbus this fall.
Schumacher, Smejkal & Elm, P.C. is a full service public accounting firm in Columbus. The firm provides services in tax and business consulting, auditing and accounting for both for-profit and non-profit businesses and governmental entities. The firm also provides payroll and bookkeeping services as well as QuickBooks consulting. Schumacher, Smejkal & Elm, P.C. is located at 3403 27th Street in Columbus, with phone number 402-564-1366