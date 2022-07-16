 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Schumacher, Smejkal & Elm, P.C. announces the hiring of Amber Schaad

  • 0

Amber graduated from Columbus High School in 2018, Northeast Community College in 2020, and then the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this past May 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She will be working as a staff accountant in the audit and tax areas. She has been a summer intern with the firm since 2019. Amber is engaged to be married to Marshall Lutjens of Columbus this fall.

Schumacher, Smejkal & Elm, P.C. is a full service public accounting firm in Columbus. The firm provides services in tax and business consulting, auditing and accounting for both for-profit and non-profit businesses and governmental entities. The firm also provides payroll and bookkeeping services as well as QuickBooks consulting. Schumacher, Smejkal & Elm, P.C. is located at 3403 27th Street in Columbus, with phone number 402-564-1366

Schaad Amber
Tryci Greisen
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Heat stress effects on plants

Heat stress effects on plants

June was hotter and windier than average and plants are showing stress. Why have garden plants been growing so slow? Why are the edges of leav…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US inflation jumps 9.1 percent in June to fresh four-decade high

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News