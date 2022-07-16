Schumacher, Smejkal & Elm, PC announces the Promotion of Norquest

Schumacher, Smejkal & Elm, P.C. would like to announce the promotion of Chris Norquest to a manager position. He has been working in the accounting profession since 2013 and joined the firm in 2019.

Norquest is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration degree. Chris’s responsibilities include providing accounting and tax services to entities, farmers and individuals as well as audit and other attestation services to a variety of entities.

Chris and his wife Andrea, along with their children, reside in Columbus.

Schumacher, Smejkal & Elm, P.C. is located at 3403 27th Street in Columbus with a phone number 402-564-1366 and is a full service public accounting firm. The firm provides services in tax and business consulting, auditing and accounting for both for-profit and non-profit businesses and governmental entities. The firm also provides payroll and bookkeeping services, as well as QuickBooks consulting.