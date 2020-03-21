Seiler a secret no more

Terri Seiler began her collecting at an early age. It wasn’t the absolute smorgasbord that she has now, but she found a certain degree of peace in finding rustic items, like oak.
“I used to collect a lot of rustic stuff,” Seiler recalled. “A lot of oak, but my tastes have changed, and the main thing I sell here is ‘mid-century modern.' I fell in love with it again.”
Seiler is usually a private sort, living a quiet life with her husband at their house in Leigh. But, since 2013, she has been running a storefront, Tapestries, that she says is ‘the best-kept secret in Columbus.’ Full of various trinkets and accessories, it’s a place to find a gift that one will remember forever.
The journey of how Seiler got to this point is an interesting one, filled with plenty of ups and downs that have allowed her to fulfill the promise of what her father set out to do with the building her store currently occupies.
FINDING HER PLACE IN THE WORLD
Seiler grew up in Columbus as the daughter of Bob Brehm, a local café owner who was based out of the exact same spot that Tapestries sits today. After graduating from Columbus High School in 1977, she eschewed college in order to begin her work career. She stayed in town, working at the Muffin Shop (which would eventually become Traditions Inn), Rose of Sharon and Becton Dickinson, where she served as an assistant to the engineering team.
“I worked at BD before I started this,” Seiler said.
But even when she worked those particular jobs, something was missing in her life. It all came back to the passion that she had for collecting things and the store that her family had owned since 1967.
“I think it was meant to be,” Seiler said. “This was my parents’ building, (and) when he passed on, I decided to purchase it.”
In 2013, after some thought and consideration, Seiler purchased the old Adams Café building that had been in her family for more than 45 years and set out to make it her own, providing a one-stop shop for people to find unique items.
“I used to always tell Dad (that) he needed to open an antique store here,” Seiler said. “I think it was meant to be.”
WINDING TAPESTRIES
Seiler now has Tapestries located in a place that has been special for her since her childhood. Not a day goes by that she doesn’t think about her late parents and all that they did in that location.
“It’s just great,” Seiler said of the store at 1262 26th Ave. in Columbus. “This is corny, but they’re here with us, every day. It’s what sets off the good vibes.”
But before she could make the store her home, she had to tear down what was left and build something new in its place. A lot of work was done before the old café could become the antique store that Seiler had always wanted to see in that location.
With updated electricity and a new coat of paint, her store has become a unique spot in the downtown area. It’s also a relatively cozy one, with stuff piled from wall to wall, making it a bit of a challenge to get around. But people like Seiler make the best of it, as plenty of interesting things are for sale in the store. For instance, a statue promoted by the old Schlitz Brewing Company is located at the register.
It’s a little bit too simplistic to say that Seiler’s store is only filled with random items, as there are couches and chairs for sale. But there are plenty of things that one wouldn’t find at a regular store, or anywhere else for that matter.
“What’s old is new again,” Seiler said. “It’s what you find at the boutiques now, but it’s original or one of a kind. Here, I just focus on things that are out of the ordinary (or) eclectic.”
She’s done what she can to provide a bigger platform for her store, using traditional and social media to try and promote it. But it has been a challenge.
“I just don’t think that Columbus has discovered me yet,” said Seiler, who is one of many downtown business owners who is part of the 13th Street Again movement that sees them all promote what all of the stores have to offer. “I hear it weekly, ‘I didn’t know this was here. How long have you been here?’”
FRIENDS AND FAMILY
There are plenty of people who know about Seiler’s work ethic and her ability to make things work. Darla Monaco, a sales associate at Treasures, just down the street from Tapestries, has been a long-time friend of Seiler’s. The two have known each other since elementary school, when they attended St. Bonaventure’s. She said that her ability to see certain things that people will like has provided her with an advantage over other store owners.
“She’s very colorful, she loves detail,” Monaco said. “She’s interesting because she has a very interesting perception of clothing and dishes and houseware. She’s just cool.”
Seiler spends much of her time outside of the house traveling with her husband to places like Branson, Missouri, Colorado and Chicago. Her three children, sons Luca and Otis and daughter Tesse, are adults now, with children of their own. Seiler spends more than her fair share of time with both children and grandchildren, noting that if one wants to get to know her, start by learning about about her three kids.
“(I) see my grand babies,” said Seiler, who is also involved for the upcoming Cattlemen's Ball in Columbus. “If you want to know about me, you need to ask about my children.”
At present, she’s currently downsizing her farmhouse in Leigh to fit what she needs, a far cry from the stuffed locale she currently puts up shop in Columbus.
“We have a big farmhouse, so I’ve been downsizing and bringing stuff down here,” Seiler said.
Seiler is comfortable in her job, in a place that she calls fun and one that may not be as well-known as others in the community. But those who do shop there know what they can find, and it provides them with fun items in good times and bad.
“This is what I do,” Seiler said. “Everybody says they feel happy (in) my store, and they smile.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.