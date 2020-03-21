Seiler a secret no more

“I worked at BD before I started this,” Seiler said.

But even when she worked those particular jobs, something was missing in her life. It all came back to the passion that she had for collecting things and the store that her family had owned since 1967.

“I think it was meant to be,” Seiler said. “This was my parents’ building, (and) when he passed on, I decided to purchase it.”

In 2013, after some thought and consideration, Seiler purchased the old Adams Café building that had been in her family for more than 45 years and set out to make it her own, providing a one-stop shop for people to find unique items.

“I used to always tell Dad (that) he needed to open an antique store here,” Seiler said. “I think it was meant to be.”

WINDING TAPESTRIES

Seiler now has Tapestries located in a place that has been special for her since her childhood. Not a day goes by that she doesn’t think about her late parents and all that they did in that location.

“It’s just great,” Seiler said of the store at 1262 26th Ave. in Columbus. “This is corny, but they’re here with us, every day. It’s what sets off the good vibes.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}