Strong retires after 35 years at Loup

Dan Strong of Genoa has retired from Loup Power District after 35 years of service.

He joined Loup in 1986 as a Maintenance Man at the Genoa Headworks. He was promoted to Maintenance Technician in 1988 and remained in that position until his retirement.

As a Maintenance Technician, Strong’s responsibilities included maintaining and servicing vehicles and equipment at the Genoa Headworks. He also worked on the electrical and mechanical components of the District’s dredge, the Pawnee II.

Strong is a graduate of Genoa High School. He and his wife, Janice, are the parents of two children: Brandy and Brian. He also has five grandchildren — Hannah, Garrison, Marshall, Grady, and Grant.

ABOUT LOUP POWER DISTRICT: For more than 80 years, Loup Power District has provided reliable, low-cost electricity to customers in Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte Counties and part of Madison County. The District also provides economic development and five parks in these areas. More information about Loup is available at www.loup.com.

Strong Dan
