TD2 names Andrew (Drew) Johnson, P.E., partner

Thompson, Dreessen & Dorner – TD2 – Engineering & Surveying announced today that Andrew W. Johnson, P.E. LEED AP, has been named ownership partner. Johnson is a Structural Engineer who has been with TD2 for eight years. He is a registered Professional Structural Engineer in Nebraska and a member of both the American Institute of Steel Construction and the U.S. Green Building Council. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Architectural Engineering from the University of Nebraska.