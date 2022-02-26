 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TD2 names Andrew (Drew) Johnson, P.E., partner

Thompson, Dreessen & Dorner – TD2 – Engineering & Surveying announced today that Andrew W. Johnson, P.E. LEED AP, has been named ownership partner. Johnson is a Structural Engineer who has been with TD2 for eight years. He is a registered Professional Structural Engineer in Nebraska and a member of both the American Institute of Steel Construction and the U.S. Green Building Council. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Architectural Engineering from the University of Nebraska.

Johnson Andrew
Tryci Greisen
