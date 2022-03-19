Matthew Troshynski recently joined Columbus Bank and Trust Company as a Compliance Associate II. Originally from North Platte, Matthew and his wife, Sydney, move to Columbus from Omaha. In Omaha, Matthew has been at Bank of the West since 2020, working in their Debit Card Fraud Department. Prior to Bank of the West, Matthew worked as a Teller/Lead Teller at First National Bank of Omaha for several years.
Troshynski joins Columbus Bank and Trust Company
Each of the eight Schulz Poultry barns holds 45,000 birds, which arrive at just a couple hours old and spend the next 42-44 days in the barns before going to Fremont for processing.
