Troshynski joins Columbus Bank and Trust Company

Matthew Troshynski recently joined Columbus Bank and Trust Company as a Compliance Associate II. Originally from North Platte, Matthew and his wife, Sydney, move to Columbus from Omaha. In Omaha, Matthew has been at Bank of the West since 2020, working in their Debit Card Fraud Department. Prior to Bank of the West, Matthew worked as a Teller/Lead Teller at First National Bank of Omaha for several years.