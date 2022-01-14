 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wichmann Joins Pinnacle Bank Lending Team

Pinnacle Bank welcomes loan officer Cortney Wichmann to their Columbus lending team.

Wichmann began her career with Pinnacle Bank in 2017, starting as a teller in Lincoln. She then moved to Fort Worth, TX, for Pinnacle Bank's management trainee program and worked as a credit analyst. After completing the banks training program, she became a loan officer for Pinnacle Bank in Imperial.

Wichmann holds a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She grew up on a farm outside of Palmer and is excited to return to Central Nebraska to continue her career.

Cortney was previously an active volunteer with the Special Olympics, Imperial Chamber of Commerce and Fort Worth Farm and Ranch Club. She looks forward to taking advantage of similar opportunities in Columbus.

About Pinnacle Bancorp:

Founded in 1938 in Palmer, Nebraska, Pinnacle Bancorp is a family-owned, Nebraska-based $17.5 billion financial holding company operating 161 community banks in eight states, including 66 across Nebraska. For more information, visit pinnbank.com.

