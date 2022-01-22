Yrkoski retires from Loup Power District

John Yrkoski of Columbus has retired from Loup Power District after nearly 35 years of service.
Yrkoski joined Loup in 1987 as a Maintenance Man on the Columbus Canal Crew. He was promoted to Equipment Operator in 1991 and transferred to Meter Reader at the General Office the following year.
In 2020, Yrkoski was promoted to Meter Relay and Equipment Technician II at the Columbus Service Center. In that role, Yrkoski was a member of the team responsible for installation and maintenance of substation power equipment. He was also responsible for reading meters and service orders.
Yrkoski is a native of Fullerton and a graduate of Clarks High School.
