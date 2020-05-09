Zarek retires from Loup Power District after more than 25 years of service

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Plant Operator Rod Zarek has retired from Loup Power District after more than 25 years of service.

Zarek joined Loup in 1994 as a Maintenance Man with the District’s Columbus Canal Crew. He transferred to Loup’s Columbus Retail Division in 1998 as a Groundman. He was promoted to Apprentice Lineman in 2000 and to Plant Operator the following year.

As a Plant Operator, Zarek was a member of the team of six Plant Operators who operate the control room and watch over Loup’s hydroelectric system. He controlled the three generation units at the Columbus and Monroe powerhouses.

Zarek also worked closely with the Genoa Headworks staff to divert Loup River water into the canal system for power plant generation. Other duties included coordinating generation with NPPD’s control center in Doniphan and monitoring Loup’s 115 kV and 34.5 kV subtransmission system.

Zarek is a graduate of Fullerton High School. He and his wife, Marjorie, live in Columbus and are the parents of four children — Megan, Alecia, Nick, and Zach.

