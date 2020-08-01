Ziola retires from Loup Power District

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ron Ziola, Vice President of Engineering, has retired after more than 30 years of service to Loup Power District.

Ziola joined Loup in 1987 as the Engineering Supervisor at the Columbus General Office. He was promoted to Engineering Manager in 2002. His title changed to Vice President of Engineering in 2009.

Ziola provided leadership for the design, maintenance, and construction of the transmission, distribution, and generation systems at Loup. He also supervised Engineering and Meter/Maintenance personnel and coordinated building and structures maintenance.

A native of Columbus and graduate of Columbus High School, Ziola has an associate’s degree in pre-engineering from Central Community College in Columbus, and a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He earned his Nebraska Professional Engineering license in 1982.

Ziola and his wife, Peg, are the parents of three sons: Brad, Eric, and Michael. They have two grandchildren: Jordyn and Jayson.

