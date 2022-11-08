Butler County general election unofficial results

Butler County residents took to the polls to decide the new governor and representative for District 1, along with many county-level positions in the Nov. 8 General Election.

At the governor level, Jim Pillen (Republican), Carol Blood (Democrat) and Scott Zimmerman (Libertarian) competed for the position of governor, replacing Gov. Pete Ricketts.

At the local level, the race for Butler County Sheriff hangs between Republican Tom Dion and Democrat Marla Jo Schnell. Jessica Miller and James Sylvester vied for the position of mayor, with write-in candidate Skip Trowbridge joining the race later and dropping due to health issues. Jana Hughes and Patrick Hotovy ran for representative of Legislative District 4 in the unicameral.

As of 9 a.m. Nov. 9, unofficial election results for Butler County are as follows:

Governor

Jim Pillen: 2,766

Carol Blood: 583

Scott Zimmerman: 132

According to the Secretary of State's website, as of 9:00 a.m. Nov. 9, Blood had 228,094 votes; Pillen had 387,662; and Zimmerman had 25,277.

Congressional District 1

Mike Flood: 2,786

Patty Pansing Brooks: 629

As of 9:00 a.m. Nov. 9, state wide Flood had 124,591 votes and Pansing Brooks 88,650.

Butler County Sheriff

Tom Dion: 2,117

Marla Jo Schnell: 1,346

Legislative District 24

Jana Hughes: 239

Patrick Hotovy: 352

Mayor - David City

Jessica Miller: 803

James Sylvester: 163

Write-in candidates

Brainard Village Board (3): Joel D. Vrbka 101, Thomas F. Pesek 141, Jeff Karber 109, Bryan Barta (by petition) 47

Garrison Village Board (3): Elizabeth Schmidt 15, Dan Schmid 15, Marianne Ziethen 13, Marc Hlavac 24

Linwood Village Board (3): Michael D. Croghan 21, Joshua R. Slonecker 22, John Malina 13, Denise L. Harris 9, Keldon Phillips 19

Platte Township Board (3): Frank Peltz 28, Michael D. Croghan 42, Will A. Eaton 52, Keldon Phillips 39

Read Township Board (3): Dannie D. Steager 79, Nicholas R. Prochaska 69, Mark Shonka 71, Ron Sedlak 20

David City Public School District 56 Board of Education (3): Jeff Blum 562, Stephanie Summers 1,209, Darrell J. Allen 1,051, Aaron David Rerucha 1,201, Kasey Kuhlman 1,267

East Butler Public School District 2R Board of Education North Ward (1): Dylan Spatz 15, Chad D. Kreikemeier 14

East Butler Public School District 2R Board of Education South Ward (1): Ryan A. Pekarek 159, Joan Niemann 148