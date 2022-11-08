Butler County midterm election unofficial results

Butler County residents took to the polls to decide the new governor and representative for District 1, along with many county-level positions in the Nov. 8 Midterm Election.

At the governor level, Jim Pillen (Republican), Carol Blood (Democrat) and Scott Zimmerman (Libertarian) competed for the position of governor, replacing Gov. Pete Ricketts.

At the local level, the race for Butler County Sheriff hangs between Republican Tom Dion and Democrat Marla Jo Schnell. Jessica Miller and James Sylvester vied for the position of mayor, with write-in candidate Skip Trowbridge joining the race later and dropping due to health issues. Jana Hughes and Patrick Hotovy ran for representative of Legislative District 4 in the unicameral.

As of 8:50 p.m. Nov. 8, unofficial election results for Butler County are as follows:

Governor

Jim Pillen: 270

Carol Blood: 126

Scott Zimmerman: 10

According to the Secretary of State's website, as of 8:40 p.m., Blood had 97,162 votes; Pillen had 80,465; and Zimmerman had 5,590.

Congressional District 1

Mike Flood: 266

Patty Pansing Brooks: 139

As of 8:40 p.m., state wide Flood had 30,079 votes and Pansing Brooks 38,487.

Butler County Sheriff

Tom Dion: 258

Marla Jo Schnell: 155

Legislative District 24

Jana Hughes: 34

Patrick Hotovy: 33

Mayor - David City

Jessica Miller: 92

James Sylvester: 21

Write-in candidates

Brainard Village Board (3): Joel D. Vrbka 11, Thomas F. Pesek, 10 Jeff Karber 7, Bryan Barta (by petition) 3

Garrison Village Board (3): Elizabeth Schmidt 2, Dan Schmid 2t, Marianne Ziethen,0 Marc Zlavac 2

Linwood Village Board (3): Michael D. Croghan 8, Joshua R. Slonecker 8, John Malina 2, Denise L. Harris 0, Keldon Phillips 6

Platte Township Board (3): Frank Peltz 4, Michael D. Croghan 7, Will A. Eaton 10, Keldon Phillips 8

Read Township Board (3): Dannie D. Steager 7, Nicholas R. Prochaska 6, Mark Shonka 5, Ron Sedlak 5

David City Public School District 56 Board of Education (3): Jeff Blum 55, Stephanie Summers 167, Darrell J. Allen 124, Aaron David Rerucha 116, Kasey Kuhlman 161

East Butler Public School District 2R Board of Education North Ward (1): Dylan Spatz 2, Chad D. Kreikemeier 1

East Butler Public School District 2R Board of Education South Ward (1): Ryan A. Pekarek 22, Joan Niemann 16