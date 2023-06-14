The Columbus Community Hospital will host their annual Butterfly Release, a yearly fundraiser for Columbus area residents diagnosed with cancer, and release hundreds of painted lady butterflies into the air. The event will take place 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 8 at the hospital's southwest lawn. Members of the public can buy butterflies for $10 each at columbushosp.org/butterfly_release. aspx. If there are extras at the event, they can also be purchased. Upon receiving butterflies, individuals can release them at any time during the event. For more information contact Angie Ramaekers at 402562-3365 or adramaeker@ columbushosp.org.
Butterfly release
