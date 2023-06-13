The Columbus Cancer Care Foundation will host a Cancer Survivor and Caregiver Celebration 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at The Barrel House, 2311 14th St. A box lunch will be provided, and Chris Robbins will perform. To RSVP contact Susanne Boswell at 402-910-8123 or Robbin Cutsor at 402-270-3305.