Meet Candi! She is a 2-3-year-old Spayed Female Boxer mix! This sweet girl was found as a stray in Schuyler.... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A former Columbus Public Schools employee has reportedly been arrested on a sexual abuse charge.
Columbus man Chen Chen Wang has been cooking for almost 24 years – ever since he was a young teenager in China. Wang is turning 39 this year b…
In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Monday, Thomas claimed a no-trespass order handed down to him from the district in September prevented him from experiencing his first grader's school year.
Platte County
The teen was transported to CHI Health St. Francis with a gunshot wound, and later transported to another medical facility.
Two people have been arrested for an alleged assault occurring in Platte County earlier this week.
The hostility between Scotus Central Catholic and Aquinas Catholic has tempered significantly over the years. Competing in different classific…
He tipped the driver $16.
OMAHA - Three Columbus High athletes either earned medals or put themselves in the finals for a medal on the opening day of the state track me…
One man is hoping that the story of his mom and dog being attacked by a loose dog in David City will help bring awareness to the issue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.