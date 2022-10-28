Candy and costumes Oct 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 1 of 5 Nick Flaherty (Big Bird) and his nephew Marshall Higgins (Elmo) hang out at Frankfort Square during the Downtown Trick-or-Treat event Oct. 27 Jared Barton, The Columbus Telegram A terrifying dragon waits at the corner of Frankfort Square at the Downtown Trick-or-Treat event Oct. 27 Jared Barton, The Columbus Telegram "The Sanderson Sisters" stop for a photo between trick-or-treaters at BeYoutiful Boutique during the Downtown Trick-or-Treat event Oct. 27 Jared Barton, The Columbus Telegram The Impostor from 'Among Us' stands next to a Ghostbuster in front of Columbus Bank and Trust during the Downtown Trick-or-Treat event on Oct. 27. Jared Barton, The Columbus Telegram Kids and parents wait in line for candy and punch at the Friedhof Building during the Oct. 27 Downtown Trick-or-Treat event. Jared Barton, The Columbus Telegram Related to this story Most Popular After losing his parents, Anthony Grant is working toward his football dreams for his family Nebraska's Anthony Grant thinks of Buford Cemetery with nostalgia and grief. It was his first training ground for a football life he dreamed of living. It is also where both of his parents are buried. 6 things to know about Wisconsin volleyball ahead of Nebraska showdown Here's what to know before the No. 5 Badgers welcome No. 1 Nebraska in a rematch of the national championship. PROPERTY TRANSFERS - October 22 Platte County Welcome for the holidays: The Farmer's Wife in Lindsay added to Nebraska Holiday Passport Small-town celebrations, decorations and businesses are a staple feature of the holiday season, and to celebrate that, the Nebraska Passport p… Nebraska reshuffles depth chart ahead of Illinois game A new starter on defense and a reshuffling of personnel at multiple offensive positions highlight a new-look depth chart for Nebraska coming out of its final bye week of the season. Starting their 'Good Life': Couple wanted wedding to be a celebration of Omaha and Nebraska Sarah Nelson — now Vande Berg — told Candace Kalasky at Lovestruck Events that she wanted something unique, non-traditional and unexpected for her marriage to Kyler Vande Berg. Time and TV coverage for Nebraska vs. Illinois Check out the time and TV information for Nebraska football's home game against No. 17 Illinois on Saturday. Looking for love in all the wrong places — Nebraska mountain lion in Illinois won’t find what it’s searching for If it keeps traveling east, the Nebraska-born cat would have to reach Florida to find a compatible mate. Marla Schnell: Butler County sheriff Q&A Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Butler County? Thomas Dion: Butler County sheriff Q&A Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Butler County?