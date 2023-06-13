The Columbus Community Hospital will host a Caring for Someone with Cancer Program noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at the Columbus Community Hospital, 4600 38th St., where health care experts will discuss coping with a cancer diagnosis and inform on the role of oncology nurse navigation and financial resources for patients and caregivers. Questions will be received following the presentation. Registration includes a light lunch. Register online at columbushosp.org or by calling 402-562-3380 by Monday, June 12. Participants can also attend via Zoom by scanning the QR code online.