Carrie Prokopec Wins Service Over Self Award

Carrie Prokopec, a nurse in Columbus Community Hospital’s emergency department, recently won the Service Over Self award.

The award recognizes hospital staff who volunteer in Columbus and the surrounding communities. It celebrates, supports and encourages volunteer activities while recognizing staff's positive impact on their communities.

Prokopec currently volunteers as president of the board of directors for the Center for Survivors. As a board member, she has helped with everything from fundraising efforts to developing agency policies and procedures.

She also provides specific services to victims of sexual assault as a certified Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE). As the lead SANE, Prokopec is an integral part of the coordinated response team’s protocol in responding to victims of sexual assault.

Sue Deyke, emergency room director at the hospital, nominated Prokopec for the award.

In her nomination letter, Deyke said, “Carrie guides the team with a trauma-informed approach designed to provide victims with a sense of dignity and grace during an impossibly difficult time. She is truly dedicated to the health and well-being of our community, and we are blessed and thankful for her time, commitment and service.”

Prokopec received the award on Friday, Sept. 16.

All hospital staff qualify for the award. To submit a nomination, send your nominee's volunteer story to bridges@columbushosp.org.

The Service Over Self award is part of the Pathway to Excellence® program, which recognizes hospitals that create a positive working environment for nurses.