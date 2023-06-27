Hollywood icon Myrna Loy stars in four classics airing this afternoon and evening on MOVIES! The first two titles feature her with frequent co-star William Powell: the 1934 crime film Manhattan Melodrama (pictured), which also features Clark Gable, and the screwball comedy Libeled Lady (1936), with Jean Harlow and Spencer Tracy. Rounding out the lineup are two Loyled comedies: Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House (1948), also featuring Cary Grant, and Cheaper by the Dozen (1950), co-starring Clifton Webb.