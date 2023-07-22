Actress and Oscar-nominated screenwriter/ director Greta Gerwig, co-writer and director of Barbie, which opened in theaters Friday, introduces and discusses two of her favorite classic films tonight on TCM. Up first is 1940's The Philadelphia Story (pictured), Best Director Oscar nominee George Cukor's Best Picture-nominated screwball comedy classic led by Best Actress nominee Katharine Hepburn, Best Actor winner James Stewart and Cary Grant. Following that is another Best Picture nominee,The Red Shoes(1948), the beloved drama set in the world of ballet. It won Oscars for its original score (Brian Easdale) and its art direction (Hein Heckroth and Arthur Lawson).