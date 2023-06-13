Enjoy legendary British actor Basil Rathbone, who was born in Johannesburg on this date in 1892 (he died in New York City on July 21, 1967, at age 75), in an eight-film lineup this morning and afternoon. The day starts with a few of the star's earlier movies: 1929's The Bishop Murder Case (pictured) — which casts Rathbone as private detective Philo Vance years before he would famously take on the role of an even more well known fictional detective, Sherlock Holmes — followed by the 1930 comedies The Lady of Scandal and Sin Takes a Holiday. After that is the historical drama The Last Days of Pompeii (1935), featuring Rathbone as Pontius Pilate; A Tale of Two Cities (1935), with Rathbone as Marquis St. Evremonde in an adaptation of Charles Dickens' novel; Romeo and Juliet (1936), a Shakespeare adaptation in which Rathbone gives a Best Supporting Actor Oscar-nominated performance as Tybalt alongside Best Actress nominee Norma Shearer as Juliet and Leslie Howard as Romeo; and the war film The Dawn Patrol (1938). The lineup concludes with one of Rathbone's memorable appearances as Holmes alongside Nigel Bruce as Dr. John Watson: The Woman in Green (1945).