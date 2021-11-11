 Skip to main content
Catholic Daughters Celebrate

100th Anniversary

Court San Salvador # 576 of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of their Court. They attended Mass as a group at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in David City followed by a reception and banquet.
50 Year Honorees

50 year members in attendance were Fran Pachta (left), Mary Ann Svoboda, Helen Zavodny and Sharon Reisdorff.  They were presented with 50 year pins.
