The Court Little Flower #988 of the Catholic Daughters of America will meet on 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 12 at the St. Bonaventure Parish Center. Attendees should bring old eyeglasses to donate to the Lion's Club and can sign-up for 24-hour CDA Adoration from June 16 to June 17.
Catholic Daughters meeting
