Celebrating the Christmas season

DAVID CITY -- Aquinas & St. Mary’s Schools in David City are spreading more joy than usual this Christmas season. The annual school Christmas programs and concerts were not canceled due to occupancy restrictions. With the help of many, the programs will go on, online. They will be sharing with the local assisted living and nursing care facilities for their residents as well.

The Aquinas & St. Mary’s Christmas Programs include performances from the Aquinas Middle School Band, Aquinas High School Band, Aquinas Show Choir, Aquinas Middle School Choir, St. Mary’s Band, and St. Mary’s preschool through 5th grade choirs.

The help of many people made these programs possible: Technical support was provided by Mr. Tony Smith and Mrs. Jenna Urban, Fr. Ron Holmes, Aquinas alumni Emily Dalton, and the Aquinas Introduction to Broadcasting Class. Editing and final production will be done by Fr. Holmes, St. Mary’s Principal Mrs. Sarah Zook, and Mr. Smith. Musical directors are Mrs. Rachel Wisnieski, Mrs. Helen Ostdiek, and Mr. Gabe Haberman.

These Christmas Programs were filmed during the last weeks of school before the Christmas break and all posted on their website: www.aquinas-catholic.com before Christmas for all to enjoy. By having these programs online and available at any time to view, Aquinas & St. Mary’s Catholic Schools were able to ensure more people could receive the joy of Christmas.

