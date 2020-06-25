Central City slips past Twin River Juniors with late surge

Twin River Junior bats came alive early in Wednesday night's road game at Central City then went silent over the final four innings as the hosts surged late and won the contest 7-3.
Twin River came in 0-2 and looking for its first victory following a pair of losses in which the offense generated just three combined runs. The Juniors had that total by the end of the second inning and held a 3-0 advantage until the home half of the fifth when Central City exploded for seven runs.
Despite the solid start, Caden Jenkinson was the only Twin River player with multiple hits. The Juniors left 11 runners on base and were 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position.
Korbe Urkoski set his team up with a solid 3 and 2/3 innings on the mound that included five strikeouts. Still, he also walked five and exited in the fourth when he walked two with two down.
His relief then unraveled to the tune of seven more free passes and six earned runs. Twin River hurlers only allowed four hits but walked a total of 12.
"After Korbe walked five we decided to make a change in hopes of a different result than what happened," coach Andy Jarecki said. "We were not hitting the zone and couldn't buy a strike with any credit."
Caden Jenkinson and Urkoski crossed the plate for Twin River in the first. The Juniors sent seven to the plate with two hits, a walk and an error. Jenkinson singled with one out then Urkoski reached on an error in right. With two down, Caleb Peterson drew a walk then Mason Tenske drove in two runs on a liner to left.
In the second, Rocco Gehring brought in a third run with a one-out sac fly to right following a single and two walks to start the inning.
From there, the bats went cold.
Twin River stranded two on with one out in the third, two on with one out in the fourth, had a leadoff hit-by-pitch erased with a double play and a two-out walk stranded at first then had two on with one out again in the sixth before a strikeout and a fly out ended the game.
Central City turned everything on its head in the bottom of the fifth when it sent 13 hitters to the plate and only needed two hits to score seven times.
Twin River pitching walked seven including five in a row, walked in four runs and allowed another on an error.
"We had a bad night but I stand by my men and believe wholeheartedly in them," Jarecki said. "We have a lot of talent out there; we just need to start clicking. I'm not worried."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
