Central City slips past Twin River Juniors with late surge

Twin River Junior bats came alive early in Wednesday night's road game at Central City then went silent over the final four innings as the hosts surged late and won the contest 7-3.

Twin River came in 0-2 and looking for its first victory following a pair of losses in which the offense generated just three combined runs. The Juniors had that total by the end of the second inning and held a 3-0 advantage until the home half of the fifth when Central City exploded for seven runs.

Despite the solid start, Caden Jenkinson was the only Twin River player with multiple hits. The Juniors left 11 runners on base and were 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

Korbe Urkoski set his team up with a solid 3 and 2/3 innings on the mound that included five strikeouts. Still, he also walked five and exited in the fourth when he walked two with two down.

His relief then unraveled to the tune of seven more free passes and six earned runs. Twin River hurlers only allowed four hits but walked a total of 12.

"After Korbe walked five we decided to make a change in hopes of a different result than what happened," coach Andy Jarecki said. "We were not hitting the zone and couldn't buy a strike with any credit."