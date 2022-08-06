Child care in Columbus continues to be a struggle

Already facing a child care shortage, the Columbus community is losing two providers in August. But the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce is pitching in to help fill the need -- and the bigger solution -- Columbus Public Schools’ new Kramer Education Center, which will house a child care facility, continues to make steady progress.

The last day Immanuel Lutheran's Family Matters Childcare Center will be open is Aug. 19.

“It breaks our hearts that we're unable to keep our operation going,” Business Administrator Kristen Koch said. “We do still have our second child care center at our school location, which is not closing.”

Little Messengers Inc. staff confirmed that the facility would be closing this month.

“Having both Family Matters and Little Messengers closing, that's 150-ish licensed spots that we're losing,” said Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick.

Chamber staff have been calling other facilities, trying to find other openings but have only found eight preschool spots. That does not include infant spots, Brunswick said, which is a difficult position to be in for working parents who have just had a child.

Brunswick noted that some of the parents affected by the closures have indicated their employers are being flexible but not everyone will have that luxury.

According to Brunswick, the chamber has put in a request to Platte County for $500,000 in funds from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program, which is part of the American Rescue Plan. The county has received just over $6 million in total, he added.

“Child care is written to that final rule. So we're hoping that we can work with the county very quickly to help stabilize child care in Platte County,” Brunswick said, noting that there are few child care centers outside of Columbus.

“Those funds are really going to hopefully be used to help start up some child care centers, provide some initial funding, help current child care centers retain their staff and retain their current ratios, and help current ones expand for the ones that maybe do have room to expand but then also provide some money for training to help,” Brunswick said.

CPS has been renovating the old Kramer High School into a new facility that will house a child care center, a preschool and eventually administrative offices, but it will be a while before people can step through its doors.

The child care center will be operated as a business by the CPS Foundation.

Nicole Anderson, executive director of the CPS Foundation, said the district is searching for a coordinator and an assistant coordinator for the day care. She added the business side of the day care could fall into place if those positions were filled.

“I think if we had those in place, then maybe there could be other conversations that we could start moving forward in other arenas versus just this building that we're building here,” Anderson said.

The foundation is still in need of some funding. Anderson noted they are roughly $300,000 away from their goal. One of the struggles while starting this process, she added, is learning that the preschool and child care center are required to have separate playgrounds which wasn’t in the original plans.

Even once the Kramer Education Center is built, there will be other processes to go through before the child care center could open.

“Once the building itself is completed then we have to go through the certification process with DHHS,” Anderson added. “…(Depending) on how fast that moves we’ll go when we can.”

The school district’s plan is still in place to have substantial completion by this December. But, noted CPS Director of Technology and Operations Leonard Kwapnioski, that doesn’t mean that’s when they’re moving into the new building; it’s when the majority of the work will be complete.

The project started out 10 months behind for steel availability and things have continued moving slowly since then, Kwapnioski said. As workers have moved from the preschool side to the daycare side, things have become more challenging. Just this week, he added, they found out some of the tile planned for the next phase is now obsolete so they need to find a comparable replacement that won’t be too costly.

“Those are the things that are everyone's going (through) and having challenges with,” Kwapnioski said.

The dry wall has also been behind while the casework – cabinets, counters and other similar work – is scheduled for the beginning of September.

Even with the building not completely finished, the Kramer looks completely different so far, Kwapnioski said.

“There are some things that people will get to see that they'll know what kind of where they were, but when it's all said and done, there only be really one distinct area that you'll be able to tell the difference between the new building and the old and that'll be the kitchen area and the multipurpose room. Everything else will have changed,” he added.

Once everything is completed, the current preschool classes will move into the new Kramer Education Center, though it will be next year until those plans are fully ironed out.

According to CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz, the child care center could potentially open before the preschool depending on when that phase of the project gets completed and when the needed staff is hired.

Loeffelholz added he’s talked with the chamber and city officials about the Kramer and needed child care in Columbus.

“We're just trying to figure out what's the next best course of action to get our facility completed and then how can we help the community,” Loeffelholz said.