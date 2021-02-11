CHS boys qualify first relay to state

Senior Josue Mendez won the only event for Columbus High swimming and took part in the medley relay that hit a secondary qualifying time on Tuesday in a home dual at the Aquatic Center against Lincoln Pius X.
The boys relay is the first to hit a state mark of the three the Discoverers are aiming to swim in Lincoln. Mendez and his teammates, Ben Jacobs, Jaden Miller and Jonathan Reiff cut over two seconds from their best time and hit the wall in 1 minute, 48.48 seconds.
The secondary state qualifying time in the event is 1:49.83. The best Columbus had swum before Tuesday was 1:51.09.
And while Mendez's victory in the 50-yard freestyle was the only win of the day, Columbus continued to cut time throughout the roster and build for its final event of the season. CHS is at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet on Friday and Saturday in Fremont.
"I told the boys, 'We're going to need your best swims, because you're going to be right on the mark. It's possible, but you have to have perfect exchanges and be on your 'A' game for this,'" Columbus coach Alyssa Dillon said. "They really stepped up and got it done. That was an awesome way to have the meet started off for the day."
Mendez won the 50 in a time of 23.40 seconds, just off his best of 23.19 and was third in the 100 butterfly. Ben Jacobs in the 200 free, and Josh Nelson in the 200 individual medley, earned runner-up times.
The boys 200 free relay and 400 free relay also came in second place. The 200 free relay, composed of the same four as the medley, is 1.02 seconds away from hitting a secondary mark for state.
On the girls team, all three relays were runners-up, and Maddi Schulz in the 100 back, Liz Svatora in the 500 free and Kaira Dallman in the 50 free also earned second-place finishes.
Dallman's performance in the 50 free was part of three Discoverers in a row. Drymon and Schulz were right behind her in third and fourth, respectively. CHS repeated that in the 100 back. Alex Freshour, in third, and Mavzuna Rozikov, in fourth gave Columbus another 2-3-4 showing. Freshour trimmed two seconds from her best time.
Alexis Haynes' third-place swim in the 100 breaststroke was her best-ever by nearly fourth-tenths of a second.
Svatora set a goal of finishing the 500 free in under seven minutes. She more than accomplished that in a time of 6:54.76.
The HAC meet that starts Friday in Fremont features 11 other programs and is a somewhat of a mini-preview of state. As rookies to the experience, the Discoverers are looking to begin to form the right mindset for two weeks later when state begins at the Devaney Center.
Columbus has all three girls relays, the boys medley and Mendez in the breaststroke in for sure with the hopes of adding a few more in Fremont.
"We know the pool, we've been there. So, I'm looking for the kids to really push themselves and go all out," Dillon said. "We want to increase our rankings going into state. It's a real challenge. Josue is roughly 11th in the state in breaststroke, but he'll only be seeded sixth at the HAC. That puts it into perspective. We have fast kids and we can push things, but it's a state-like meet. I'm asking that they give it their all and stay focused."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.