CHS tennis picks up three wins at HAC tournament

Two doubles teams and the No. 1 singles player each picked up wins for Columbus High tennis at the HAC Championship on Wednesday at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln. Columbus had four victories in total.

Abby Loeffelholz and Logan Kapels played at first doubles defeated a team from Fremont, Taylor Loontjer and Sarah Lasso at second doubles had a win over a pair from Norfolk and Sage Warner at first singles won her final match over an opponent from Lincoln High. Anna Ragonese at second singles was a forfeit winner over a foe from Lincoln Northeast.

Lincoln Southeast senior Camilla Ibrahimova won No. 1 singles while freshman Corinne Barber took No. 2 singles but Lincoln Southwest was four points better 98-94 by sweeping both doubles divisions.

Second doubles decided the team championship when Sophia Heinrich and Parker Brown of Southwest outlasted Southeast's Lilly Rippeteau and Lilly Talley in a three set 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 (10-5) final.

Loeffelholz and Kapels won 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 and lost three matches 6-0, 6-3 to a team from Southwest, 8-1 to a pairing from Southeast and 8-6 against a duo from Lincoln Pius X.

Loontjer and Lasso won 8-1 and had losses of 6-3, 6-3 to North Star and 8-5 to a team from Pius. Warner won 8-6 and had losses of 6-0 6-0 to a player from Fremont and 8-4 to an opponent from Northeast. Ragonese's forfeit win also included a day with a 6-3, 6-1 loss to a player from Fremont and 8-1 to an opponent from Norfolk.

CHS now prepares for state Thursday and Friday in Omaha.

