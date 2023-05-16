The City of Columbus has announced the water bill drop-off slot in the alley behind the current City Hall, 2424 14th St., will be closed beginning Tuesday, May 16.

The City is closing the parking lot to its staff who park there and the public as the government agency prepares to move into the nearby Columbus Community Building that will house new City offices, the Columbus Public Library, a children’s museum and a coffee shop.

Those who would like to drop off their water bills still can in front of the existing City Hall office or by coming inside the building.

The City of Columbus plans to move into the new building this summer and will host an open house for the public. More details will be announced at a later date.

Once the new Columbus Community Building opens, the water office will have a window where people can go through the drive-thru to interact with staff. There will also be a nighttime drop-off slot.