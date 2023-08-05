The Columbus City Council will start its regular meetings at 6 p.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
The idea to move the meetings up one hour from 7 p.m. originated in June 2023 during a Committee of the Whole meeting and was subsequently approved by Council to take effect in August following a discussion. As such, the City Council reviewed and passed an ordinance to amend the City Code that outlines the start time of City Council meetings.
The Council meets the first and third Monday of each month in its Chamber/Community Room on the third level of the Columbus Community Building, 2500 14th St., unless otherwise noted due to holidays that fall on Mondays.
The City Council’s meeting agenda can be viewed at columbusne.us.